Bishops sue Trump administration, say halting refugee resettlement funds will cause harm

(OSV News) -- The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops sued the Trump administration Feb. 18 over the suspension of funding of refugee resettlement assistance.



In the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the bishops called this suspension "unlawful and harmful to newly arrived refugees," The Associated Press first reported. A USCCB spokesperson told OSV News that the lawsuit urges the government "to uphold its legal and moral obligations" to refugees and to restore the funding needed to ensure that faith-based and community organizations can continue their work with refugees.



The USCCB's Migration and Refugee Services is one of 10 national resettlement agencies that work with the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, which was established by Congress in 1980, formalizing the process by which refugees are legally resettled in the United States.



USRAP was suspended through executive order signed by President Donald Trump Jan. 20 and is being evaluated to see whether refugee resettlement "is in the national interest." The State Department issued suspension notices to domestic resettlement agencies, including the USCCB, on Jan. 24, which has impacted resettlement agencies' ability to carry out services for refugees, including those under the Reception and Placement Program, according to an alert to support refugee resettlement seen in USCCB's Action Alert Center.



The R&P program is a domestic effort that provides assistance to newly arrived refugees to meet initial needs such as housing and job placement during the first 90 days that they are in the country.



According to AP's reporting on the lawsuit, the USCCB's president, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, said that "the conference suddenly finds itself unable to sustain its work to care for the thousands of refugees who were welcomed into our country and assigned to the care of the USCCB by the government after being granted legal status."



Chieko Noguchi, USCCB spokesperson, told OSV News Feb. 18 that the lawsuit filed by the USCCB "challenges the suspension of the funding for refugee assistance we have run for decades."



"Refugees are individuals who have undergone special screening and vetting procedures by the U.S. government and are fleeing hardship and persecution in their home countries to resettle in the United States," she said in an email. "Throughout this long-time partnership with the U.S. government, the USCCB has helped nearly a million individuals find safety and build their lives in the United States."



Under the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, refugees are persons who have left their countries of origin and are unwilling or unable to return due to actual or well-founded fear of persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, social group or political opinion.



As previously reported, the USCCB website states that its Migration and Refugee Services "is the largest refugee resettlement agency in the world," and that in partnership with its affiliates, it resettles approximately 18% of the refugees that arrive in the U.S. each year.



"We are urging the government to uphold its legal and moral obligations to refugees and to restore the necessary funding to ensure that faith-based and community organizations can continue this vital work that reflects our nation's values of compassion, justice, and hospitality," Noguchi said. This is a developing story.



- - - Maria-Pia Chin is the Spanish editor for OSV News.