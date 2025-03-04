'Unity, rooted in truth' can stop evil, says Gudziak after Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

(OSV News) -- "Unity rooted in truth has the power to stop evil," said Metropolitan Archbishop Borys A. Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia and head of the nation's Ukrainian Catholics, following a tense exchange Feb. 28 on live television at the White House among U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



"Ukraine does not seek pity; it asks for support to protect its people, its cities and villages, to defend the truth about humanity, to defend God's truth," said Metropolitan Gudziak in a statement issued that day. "Ukraine needs unity of people -- of every nation and every citizen -- to establish a just peace, a peace Ukrainians long for more than anyone and for which they are making the ultimate sacrifice."



On the third anniversary of Russia's Feb. 24, 2022, full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic bishops, who were meeting at the time in Canada, affirmed Ukrainians' belief in "the triumph of God's truth" -- and the recognition that "true peace cannot exist without justice."



Russia's aggression in Ukraine, which continues attacks launched in 2014, has twice been declared a genocide in two joint reports from the New Lines Institute and the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.



In his Feb. 28 statement, Metropolitan Gudziak said, "Unity. Dignity. Resilience. Sacrifice. Gratitude. These are the words that are in my heart on this turbulent day."



Those terms, which "define modern Ukrainian history ... have become even more pronounced over the years of Russian aggression against Ukraine," he said. "Today, their significance is singular. Their embodiment in action will help us persevere -- not only now but in the days and weeks ahead."



Since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, at least 174,000 to 420,000 people have been killed, with civilian deaths reported to be severely undercounted, according to research by Sweden's Uppsala University. Those numbers do not include the 14,200-14,400 slain from 2014-2021, as estimated by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.



Currently, 3.7 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine, with 6.9 million seeking refuge abroad, "unable to return to lives and livelihoods that no longer exist," the U.N. stated in January.



At least 19,546 Ukrainian children have been forcibly deported by Russia -- although that number could be more than 700,000, according to Russian child commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova. The Russian official, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is the subject of one of six International Criminal Court arrest warrants for war crimes.



Russian forces have also systematically tortured, sexually violated and executed Ukrainian civilians and combatants.



Metropolitan Gudziak -- who has repeatedly highlighted the generosity of U.S. Catholics and the American people in supporting Ukraine amid Russia's invasion -- said in his statement Feb. 28 that "the Ukrainian people -- soldiers and civilians alike, the government, the Church, and civil society -- are profoundly grateful to the American people and to all people of goodwill across the world in the hundreds of millions. For every word and every deed, for every prayer."



Such generosity "empowers Ukrainians to defend their God-given dignity, protect innocent lives, and uphold the values of the democratic world," he said. "This solidarity has strengthened our resilience, enabling a modern-day David to stand against a ruthless Goliath -- against shameless aggression and genocide that seek to obliterate our people and undermine international rule of law."



He concluded, "God's truth will prevail."



- - - Gina Christian is a multimedia reporter for OSV News. Follow her on X @GinaJesseReina.