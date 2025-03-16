Pope stable, has reduced need for oxygen overnight

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- After more than a month in the hospital, Pope Francis' condition continues to be stable, the Vatican said March 15, and he gradually is "reducing the need for noninvasive mechanical ventilation at night."



The pope's continued stable condition confirmed "the progress shown in the last week," the Vatican said in its medical bulletin.



"The Holy Father still requires inpatient medical therapy, motor and respiratory physiotherapy," it said. "At present, these therapies show further, gradual improvements."



The 88-year-old pope, hospitalized since Feb.14 with multiple respiratory infections, began receiving oxygen through a breathing mask Feb. 28 after suffering an episode of bronchospasm, the Vatican had previously said.



After overcoming two more acute episodes of respiratory crisis March 3, the pope began alternating between receiving high-flow oxygen through a nasal tube during the day and mechanical ventilation at night. "Noninvasive mechanical ventilation" typically entails a treatment that delivers air with added oxygen through a tightly fitted face mask and using positive pressure to assist breathing.



The medical bulletin was the first issued by the Vatican since March 12. The Vatican press office said that given the pope's stable condition, the formerly nightly medical bulletins would be issued less frequently.



In a sign that the pope has continued work activities from the hospital, a letter announcing the implementation phase of the Synod of Bishops on synodality released by the Vatican March 15 said it had been approved by the pope March 11.



The Vatican press office said the pope had been involved in work on the letter "for months" before approving it.



The recitation of the rosary for Pope Francis' health continued in St. Peter's Square March 15 despite light rain. Faithful gathered in the square were led in prayer by Archbishop Emilio Nappa, secretary-general of the Vatican City State government. Franciscan Sister of the Eucharist Raffaella Petrini, president of the governing office, introduced each of the joyful mysteries with a Gospel reading.



Archbishop Nappa began the prayer, telling people, "We unite in prayer for the health of the Holy Father, for his intentions -- above all, for peace in the world -- for the good of the world and for the sanctification of the church," he said.



Advertisement