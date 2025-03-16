Vatican releases first photo of Pope Francis since his hospitalization

ROME (CNS) -- For the first time since Pope Francis was hospitalized in mid-February, the Vatican press office released a photograph of him March 16; the image shows him concelebrating Mass that morning in the chapel of his suite of rooms at Rome's Gemelli hospital.



The Mass also was the first the Vatican described as concelebrated by the 88-year-old Pope Francis in the hospital. He has been receiving the Eucharist daily and on the previous Sundays was described as having "participated" in the liturgy.



The Vatican press office did release a 27-second audio message from Pope Francis March 6 thanking people for their prayers. The pope had obvious difficulty breathing and speaking.



But for the fifth Sunday in a row, Pope Francis did not come to his window for the recitation of the Angelus prayer, but he may have seen some yellow or white balloons fly past his hospital room.



More than a hundred children gathered March 16 in the square in front of Rome's Gemelli hospital to pray the Angelus; many were hoping the pope would come to his window to wave while a few of the little ones were more concerned about keeping ahold of their balloons.



Although the pope did not come to the window, he thanked the children in the message the Vatican press office published at noon.



"I know that many children are praying for me; some of them came here today to Gemelli as a sign of closeness," he wrote. "Thank you, dearest children! The pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you."



Pope Francis has been hospitalized since Feb. 14 and continues to be treated for double pneumonia and multiple infections. His doctors have said his condition continues to improve gradually, so they do not expect to publish another medical bulletin until March 18 or 19.



In the square under the pope's window, Elena, 8, came with a group from Sacred Heart School in Rome's Monte Mario neighborhood "because the pope is in the hospital. We wanted to show our affection to make him feel better."



Giulio, 10, knows Pope Francis personally. "I met him when I was little and again when he baptized my little sister" three years ago. Giulio's dad works at the Vatican, and was one of the employees whose newborns were baptized by the pope in the Sistine Chapel in 2022.



Leonardo was part of a group of 22 Beaver Scouts, ages 5-7, who "came to see the pope" from Jesus the Divine Teacher Parish not far from the hospital. He wanted people to know, though, that he is 7 and a half.



The children's trek was coordinated by the Pontifical Committee for the World Day of Children and the Sant'Egidio Community's School of Peace program.



Marco Impagliazzo, president of Sant'Egidio, told reporters the children wanted to wish the pope a speedy recovery and "thank him for his words of peace, which he gives every day."



In fact, the pope's Angelus message included a request that people "continue to pray for peace, especially in the countries wounded by war: tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo."



Pope Francis also used the message to affirm his decision, announced the previous day, to launch a three-year program to ensure implementation of the recommendations of the Synod of Bishops on synodality to promote a culture of listening to one another, valuing the gifts of each member of the church and encouraging all Catholics to take responsibility for the church's mission.



Commenting on the day's Gospel reading, which recounted the Transfiguration, Pope Francis said that when Jesus took his disciples up the mountain and was transfigured, he showed them "what is hidden behind the gestures he performs in their midst: the light of his infinite love."



Saying that he was writing while "facing a period of trial," the pope said that he joins "with so many brothers and sisters who are sick: fragile, at this time, like me."



"Our bodies are weak," he wrote, "but even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being for each other, in faith, shining signs of hope."



And, the pope said, the light of God's love shines in the hospital through the care of doctors, nurses, orderlies and the entire staff. "That is why I would like to invite you, today, to join me in praising the Lord, who never abandons us and who, in times of sorrow, places people beside us who reflect a ray of his love."



In the afternoon, Argentine dancer Daiana Guspero brought a dozen couples to square under the pope's window to dance the tango, his favorite dance, as a form of prayer for him.

