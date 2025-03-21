Read Special Section

Who we are



Catholic Fraternal Life (CFL) is a fraternal life insurance company that has been in business since 1884 (140 years)! We are a non-profit fraternal benefit society organization owned by its members, committed to assisting individuals and families in achieving financial security through our quality life insurance and annuity products. We also provide financial assistance to communities in need, through our fraternal programs. We consistently uphold ethical, moral, and legal values and we perform our duties with integrity, honesty, and respect. And we are committed to gaining your confidence when choosing CHFS products for your future financial needs.







About our products



Our annuities are a retirement vehicle and can be used as an alternative to CD's, money markets or Savings Accounts, Pension Rollovers and IRA's. The issue ages are 0 to 90.



Our current rate for the Five-Year Annuity is 5.10 percent on deposits of $5000-$49,999 and 5.35 percent on deposits of $50,000 and over. This rate is guaranteed for all five years.



The current rate for the Three-Year Annuity is 5.00 percent on deposits of $5000-$49,999 and 5.25 percent on deposits of $50,000 and over. This rate is guaranteed for all three years.



Our Single Premium Annuity is 6.00 percent for the first year and the Flexible Premium Annuity is 6.50 percent for the first year. There are no administrative fees and no service charges!



We also offer Whole Life Policies, 10- and 20-Year Term Policies and a Juvenile Term Policy, which is popular with grandparents. A one-time payment of $125 can purchase a term insurance policy with a face amount of $10,000. The issue ages are 0 to 17.



In addition to traditional insurance products, we offer a Pre-Need whole life insurance policy, which is used to fund a pre-paid funeral. These policies are sold through our funeral home partners when you visit your funeral home to pre-plan your funeral.







Our Home Office



Our office is located in the Midwest in Belleville, Illinois. You will not get an automated system when you contact our office because we believe that our members deserve quality service and we pride ourselves in developing client relationships that in some cases last beyond a lifetime, including second and third generations! We have three licensed agents at the Home Office to assist you with your financial needs.







Membership



When you purchase one of our products, you become a member of Catholic Fraternal Life, and in return, you are eligible for our Fraternal Benefits! Because we are a non-profit, we donate a portion of our proceeds back into the communities that we serve, so you can feel good knowing that by becoming a member of CFL, you are also helping your community in numerous ways.



You do not have to be Catholic to become a member of CFL.



The following is a list of our fraternal benefits:



Catholic High School Scholarship -- CFL currently awards $2000 Catholic high school scholarships each year to our members.



College Scholarship -- CFL currently awards $1000 college/trade school scholarships each year.



Helping Hands Church Grant -- CFL members are encouraged to submit their parish for one of our $3000 church grants awarded each year.



Bernard J. Lengerman Compassionate Hands Program -- CFL members can nominate their parish for a $500 grant for their St. Vincent DePaul Society food pantry.



In closing, Catholic Fraternal Life's image is represented by our mission, vision, and core value statements.



Our mission is to provide families with financial security and to promote goodwill throughout our communities.



Our vision is to always remain committed to acting in good faith and in the best interest of the membership by maintaining a strong financial society.



Our core values are confidence, security, and integrity.







Our statement of values



CFL is committed to assisting individuals and families in achieving financial security through our quality life insurance and annuity products. We also provide financial assistance to communities in need through our fraternal programs.



CFL vows to consistently uphold ethical, moral, and legal values and to perform our duties with integrity, honesty, and respect.



The CFL Board of Directors, management, employees, and agents are committed in gaining your confidence when choosing CFL products for your future financial needs.



Call 800-240-2554 or go to www.cfllife.org for more information.