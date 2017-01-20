Cardinal hopes to build collaboration between CDF, child protection commission

Pope Francis talks with Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley as they arrive for a meeting at the Vatican in 2015. Pope Francis appointed Cardinal O'Malley to serve on the Congregation for The Doctrine of The Faith Jan. 14. CNS file photo/Paul Haring

BRAINTREE -- Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley expressed his gratitude to Pope Francis for appointing him a member of the Congregation for The Doctrine of The Faith and said he hopes to serve as a bridge with the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors that he presides. The appointment was announced at the Vatican Jan. 14.



"I was very honored to be asked by the Holy Father to be a member of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and I hope that I will be able to make a positive contribution" he told The Pilot Jan. 17.



"I hope that my participation on the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith will allow us to have closer communications between our Commission and the Doctrine of the Faith which has competence in cases of sexual abuse," he said.



Pope Francis created the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors in March 2014 as an advisory body at the service of the Holy Father and tasked it to propose initiatives "for protecting minors and vulnerable adults, in order that we may do everything possible to ensure that crimes such as those which have occurred are no longer repeated in the Church," according to the chirograph, a form of papal decree, that established the commission.



The document also asked that the commission "promote local responsibility in the particular Churches, uniting their efforts to those of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, for the protection of all children and vulnerable adults."

