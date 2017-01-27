Hundreds join in prayer at Boston Christian unity service

Related Photo Gallery



WEST ROXBURY -- Close to 1,000 people from across the greater Boston area came together Jan. 21 at Holy Name Church in West Roxbury for what organizers are calling the largest ecumenical gathering ever to take place in Boston.



Hosted by the Archdiocese of Boston, organized by UniteBoston, and co-sponsored by 22 churches and institutions, the gathering saw leaders and clergy from numerous Christian denominations unite for a blessing service at Holy Name Church.



It also served as the focal event for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Jan. 18-25, during which time a prayer service was held at a different church every night.



Yet, while the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is not a new concept in the city of Boston, the Jan. 21 service was the first of its kind, both in terms of attendance, and the number of denominations that were represented.



At the service, "the Body of Christ in Boston, got a glimpse of itself for the first time in its entirety," said Vito Nicastro, associate director of the Archdiocese of Boston's Office of Interreligious and Ecumenical Affairs and organizer of the event, to The Pilot Jan. 24.



Holy Name Church, with a capacity of around 900, was nearly full as the service began.

