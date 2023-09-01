Deacon Walter Ernest Seamon

Read Special Section

Currently living in Marshfield, he was born in Weymouth on Nov. 6, 1964; he and his younger brother Michael are the sons of Walter and the late Mary (Boleman) Seamon.



He attended Hobomock Elementary School, Pembroke, and then Duxbury Middle and High Schools. In 1987, he graduated from Bentley University with a bachelor of science degree in accountancy and an associate degree in business management.



He and his wife Mary Ann (Stidstone) Seamon are the parents of three children, all of whom live in Marshfield: Jacqueline, Zachary, and Madison.



During his diaconal formation, he has been involved in various ministries not only in Our Lady of the Assumption, Marshfield, but also at Plymouth House of Corrections, Plymouth, and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, also in Plymouth.