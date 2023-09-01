Deacon David Scott Caouette

Read Special Section

Newly ordained Deacon Caouette was born in Melrose on April 25, 1971, the youngest of the four children of Damase, and the late Helen (Nowak) Caouette. He grew up with three older siblings, Robert and Carol, and the late Marybeth.



He attended Wakefield Public Schools, including Greenwood Elementary, Gavin Middle, and Wakefield High.



In 1994, he graduated from Northeastern University with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.



He is married to Sherri (Oppedisano) Caouette.



His professional career has seen him employed at Zenergy Technologies, Norwell; and Schneider Electric, Andover.



During his diaconal formation, he has been serving at St. Patrick Parish, Stoneham, in various parish ministries.