Boston and Providence

Boston Providence







Established 1808 (1875) 1872



Area (square miles) 2,465 1,085



General Population 4,496,567 1,097,379



Catholic Population 1,794,260 598,990







Bishops



Diocesan 1 0



Senior 1 2



Auxiliary 5 0



Senior Auxiliary 2 1







Abbots



Active 1 1



Senior 1 1







Diocesan Priests



Active 292 107



Senior 229 88



Other Priests 438 90



Brothers 92 50



Women Religious 884 239



Baptisms 9,564 2,698



Confirmations 7,582 2,385



First Communions 8,484 2,145



Marriages 1,426 750







Education



College/University 4 2



Enrollment 23,264 7,592



Secondary 27 8



Enrollment 11,298 3,821



Elementary 56 28



Enrollment 18,695 9,707







Seminaries



Diocesan 3 1



Religious 2 0







Information from the 2024 Official Catholic Directory