Boston and Providence

Boston Providence



Established 1808 (1875) 1872

Area (square miles) 2,465 1,085

General Population 4,496,567 1,097,379

Catholic Population 1,794,260 598,990



Bishops

Diocesan 1 0

Senior 1 2

Auxiliary 5 0

Senior Auxiliary 2 1



Abbots

Active 1 1

Senior 1 1



Diocesan Priests

Active 292 107

Senior 229 88

Other Priests 438 90

Brothers 92 50

Women Religious 884 239

Baptisms 9,564 2,698

Confirmations 7,582 2,385

First Communions 8,484 2,145

Marriages 1,426 750



Education

College/University 4 2

Enrollment 23,264 7,592

Secondary 27 8

Enrollment 11,298 3,821

Elementary 56 28

Enrollment 18,695 9,707



Seminaries

Diocesan 3 1

Religious 2 0



Information from the 2024 Official Catholic Directory