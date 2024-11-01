Boston and Providence
Boston Providence
Established 1808 (1875) 1872
Area (square miles) 2,465 1,085
General Population 4,496,567 1,097,379
Catholic Population 1,794,260 598,990
Bishops
Diocesan 1 0
Senior 1 2
Auxiliary 5 0
Senior Auxiliary 2 1
Abbots
Active 1 1
Senior 1 1
Diocesan Priests
Active 292 107
Senior 229 88
Other Priests 438 90
Brothers 92 50
Women Religious 884 239
Baptisms 9,564 2,698
Confirmations 7,582 2,385
First Communions 8,484 2,145
Marriages 1,426 750
Education
College/University 4 2
Enrollment 23,264 7,592
Secondary 27 8
Enrollment 11,298 3,821
Elementary 56 28
Enrollment 18,695 9,707
Seminaries
Diocesan 3 1
Religious 2 0
Information from the 2024 Official Catholic Directory